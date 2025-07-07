Sarawak GOF seizes RM1.16 mln in smuggled goods

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak brigade has successfully seized smuggled goods worth RM1.16 million in a series of operations conducted across the southern part of the state.

The operations, codenamed Op Taring Awas and Op Batas, targeted illegal smuggling activities in multiple locations.

According to SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang, GOF commander, a July 2 operation in Bau led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man and the confiscation of 9,000 kg of frozen food valued at RM522,000, along with a lorry.

On the same day, another arrest was made in Bau involving a 52-year-old man, with 6,500 kg of frozen food worth RM367,000 and a lorry seized,” he stated.

Further operations yielded additional results.

On June 30, a 35-year-old man was detained in Serian, where 600 litres of diesel, three drums, and a Toyota Hilux were seized, amounting to RM136,728.

Meanwhile, a patrol in Tebedu last Saturday uncovered 145 cartons of smuggled cigarettes with unpaid taxes estimated at RM78,300.

In a separate incident in Tebedu, a 39-year-old man was arrested, and authorities confiscated 576 kg of sugar and a van, with a combined value of RM62,141.60. – Bernama