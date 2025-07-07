Selangor mosque administrators face dismissal for defying preaching rules

SHAH ALAM: Mosque administrators in Selangor who allow unaccredited preachers to conduct lectures or teachings risk being dismissed, according to State Islamic Religious Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah.

He stressed the need for strict enforcement to maintain the sanctity of religious teachings and public faith.

“The state government must take firm action. Mosque administrators who permit unqualified individuals to teach should be removed. We have clear mosque management guidelines to prevent such breaches,“ he said after a session at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly.

His remarks followed reports of an independent preacher under investigation for allegedly sharing inappropriate content while still active in religious talks across Selangor.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) confirmed revoking the preacher’s credentials in 2022.

MAIS chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin added that the individual had been detained in September 2024 for teaching without proper authorization.

Mohammad Fahmi also revealed that 87 mosque administrators in Selangor have faced disciplinary action over management misconduct complaints. – Bernama