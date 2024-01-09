Proposal for plantation companies over leased land

BAGAN DATUK: A proposal is being considered for plantation companies whose land leases with the government have expired to return 20 percent of the leased land to the state government if they wish to renew the lease.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that this proposal is currently being thoroughly reviewed by the Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) in collaboration with state governments and the federal territories before it is implemented.

As chairman of the MEB Steering Committee, Ahmad Zahid said the proposal is part of the government’s effort to ensure that the returned land benefits the people.

“We are requesting that when the lease expires, typically given for 99 years during the British era, only 20 percent of the estate land is returned if the lease is to be renewed.

“This 20 percent will be returned to the state government, which can then develop it for the benefit of the people,“ he told reporters after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for a road upgrading project from Parit 1 to Parit 10 in Kampung Sungai Pergam here today.

Meanwhile, regarding the project in Kampung Sungai Pergam, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said that the project to build and upgrade the Main Road from Parit 1 to Parit 10 was approved last year under the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) with a construction cost of RM88 million.

The project involves upgrading a four-kilometre (km) stretch of road and constructing a new 2.5 km road, which will connect the main road in Kampung Sungai Pergam to the Federal Road FT69. The project is expected to be completed by 2028.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that this project will widen the road and shorten the travel time for Kampung Sungai Pergam residents to Bagan Datuk town.

For the project to upgrade the narrow bridge at Simpang Masjid Al-Quro’, it will involve upgrading the existing road to a two-lane road over a distance of 114 metres and replacing the old bridge with a culvert, at a cost of RM2.9 million.

The bridge is located at a major intersection in Bagan Datuk town, connecting Kg. Pasang Api and nearby areas to the main route of Federal Road FT69.