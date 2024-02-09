Proposal for plantation companies to return 20 % of lease land still under review - Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: The proposal requiring plantation companies with expired land leases to return 20 per cent of their land to the state government for lease renewal is still under review, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that the proposal needs to first seek input from the state governments, and specifically applies to plantation land.

“It should obtain the views of the state governments because land-related powers are under the jurisdiction of the state governments,“ he told the media after attending the Conference on ASIA Road Safety (CARS) 2024, here, today.

He clarified this in response to his proposal made yesterday, which stipulates that plantation companies with expired leases would need to return 20 per cent of their land to the state government, to renew their leases.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) steering committee, emphasised that the proposal was part of the government’s efforts to ensure that the returned land benefits the people.