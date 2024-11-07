Proposal to enact new law on cyberbullying to be tabled at Cabinet meeting tomorrow - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications is scheduled to table the proposal to enact a new act or amend existing laws to address cyberbullying at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said it is part of the ministry’s effort to make social media platforms safer for users.

“We will inform the Cabinet meeting tomorrow about the actions that can be taken now, either by enacting a new act or amending the existing laws.

“The current Parliament session will run for about another week, so we have time if the Cabinet feels there is a need (to present a bill) for us to act immediately,” he said in a special session with the media at the Parliament Building here today.

The issue of cyberbullying surfaced after the alleged suicide of a media influencer in Gombak Setia, Selangor, recently.