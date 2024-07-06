Psychiatric evaluation extended for lorry driver accused of pushing lover off 23rd floor

KUALA LUMPUR: The psychiatric examination of a lorry driver charged with murdering his Thai girlfriend by pushing the woman off the 23rd floor of a condominium in Setia Alam, Shah Alam was extended for one month.

Lawyer Sivahnanthan Ragava, who acted for V. Nathan, 37, said a specialist doctor from Hospital Bahagia Tanjong Rambutan, Ulu Kinta, Perak, has applied for the one-month extension to determine the mental health of the accused.

“This extension was allowed under Section 342(4) of the Criminal Procedure Code as the doctor has required more time in order to assess the mental state of the accused.

“Actually, the case was supposed to be mentioned before Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezal at the Shah Alam Court today to update on the accused’s psychiatric report. However, it was vacated to Aug 9,” said Sivahnanthan, who was assisted by lawyer Cyrus Tiu Foo Wei.

ALSO READ: Thai woman dies after being pushed out off the 23rd floor of Setia Alam condo

In April, the court ordered the accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation after allowing the application made by Sivahnanthan that the accused had shown difficulty following instructions and cooperating in the proceedings for the murder charge he is facing.

Nathan was charged with killing Mawika Lumyai, 32, at a condominium in Jalan Setia Dagang AH U13/AH, Setia Alam, at 10.02 pm on Feb 28.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years and 12 strokes of the cane, if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

READ MORE: Lorry driver arrested for allegedly pushing girlfriend from 23rd floor of condominium