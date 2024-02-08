KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public are invited to attend the rally for Palestine liberation, dubbed “Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin” at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil this Sunday.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil on his Facebook post said the rally, which is scheduled to begin at 8 pm, will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Everyone is invited. Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin to be graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. We you this Sunday!” he posted, along with the official poster of the rally.

Yesterday, Anwar said the gathering is one of the moves to send a strong message to the world that Malaysia is condemning the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and will continue to support Palestine.

Haniyeh, who was also the former Prime Minister of Palestine, was reported to have been killed in an airstrike that targeted his residence in Tehran, Iran, in the early hours of July 31. He was there to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On Oct 24 last year, a Solidarity with Gaza gathering was held at Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur which saw political leaders from both the government and the opposition blocs come together to show solidarity and voice their support for the people of Palestine.

