Services trade fair shows China’s continued commitment to opening up, expert says

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2025 - The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services underscores China’s commitment to high-level opening-up, according to one expert.

“It is these areas that today determine the transition from traditional services to high-tech and knowledge-intensive solutions,“ Tolonbek Abdyrov, a professor of economics and vice rector of the International Higher School of Medicine in Kyrgyzstan, told Xinhua, noting China’s push in cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, fintech, digital healthcare and online education.

This year’s fair, scheduled from Wednesday to Sunday in Beijing, will highlight how digital and intelligent technologies are reshaping the sector.

“For the international community, for many countries of the world, this means there is an opportunity not only to access modern technologies, but also to participate in new standards of the global market,“ he said.

Abdyrov said China continues to improve systems and mechanisms for opening its economy to the world. For developing countries, the professor added, cooperation with China in services offers clear advantages.

A visitor walks past an installation at the venue of upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)