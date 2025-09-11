Chinese nationals face trial for drone offence at Malaysian defence site

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has scheduled a four-day trial starting April 27, 2026 for two Chinese nationals accused of using a drone to photograph a prohibited defence area.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi set the trial dates from April 27 to 30 following confirmation from both prosecution and defence counsel.

Deputy public prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Zaberi informed the court that several key documents remained outstanding, including the official declaration of the Ministry of Defence premises as a prohibited area.

“The prosecution requires approximately two weeks to secure the aforesaid documents,“ she submitted during the hearing.

The defence counsel did not oppose the request for additional time to obtain the necessary documentation.

The court subsequently fixed October 10 for the next case mention to review progress.

Both accused face two separate charges under Malaysia’s Official Secrets Act 1972 for their alleged actions on August 6.

The first charge alleges they took aerial photographs with intent to obtain official information prejudicial to state safety or interests using a DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drone.

This offence carries a potential life imprisonment sentence upon conviction under Section 3(a) of the Official Secrets Act.

The second charge relates to taking aerial photographs for surveying or reconnaissance purposes without proper authorisation at the same location.

This offence carries a prison term between one and fourteen years under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

The alleged incident occurred at the B Field Ministry of Defence complex on Jalan Padang Tembak at 11.50 am. – Bernama