Public invited to enliven national day celebration in Putrajaya - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is invited to enliven the National Day 2024 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Chieng.

She said 80 shuttle buses will operate every 15 minutes on that day to facilitate public movement to the celebration venue.

Teo added that the shuttle service, operating from 4 am to 2 pm, will cover three routes, namely Terminal D, Putrajaya Sentral to Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Precinct 2 (Route 1); PICC, Precinct 5 to GDC Plant 4, Precinct 4 (Route 2), and Taman Botani, Precinct 1 to Dataran Putra Precinct 1 (Route 3).

“With 80 shuttle buses, we believe it will be more than enough to accommodate the crowd. Additionally, the Putrajaya MRT Line will operate 24 hours on that day.

“This year, there is also a special water taxi service with several pick-up points. I hope the public will take advantage of this special service in conjunction with National Day,” she told reporters after distributing Jalur Gemilang at Little India Brickfields here today.

Elaborating, Teo said the water taxi service will include routes from the Ayer@8 jetty, Precinct 8 to the Monument jetty, Precinct 2 (Route 1), Putrajaya Lake Club jetty, Precinct 8 to the Monument jetty, Precinct 2 (Route 2); and Marina Putrajaya jetty, Precinct 5 to Anjung Floria jetty, Precinct 4 (Route 3), with intervals of 10, 15 and 20 minutes respectively.

She said the water taxi service will operate from as early as 5 am until noon and will be provided free of charge to visitors.

Commenting on the ‘1 Rumah 1 Jalur Gemilang’ programme, she said it has received a positive response, with more businesses and residences displaying the national flag as Aug 31 approaches.

“In fact, I believe Malaysians should keep the Jalur Gemilang up even after Aug 31, as the National Month celebrations continue until Malaysia Day on Sept 16. I think this is a great opportunity to display our patriotism,” she said.

Earlier, Teo spent around 40 minutes distributing Jalur Gemilang flags and interacting with the public and vendors around Little India Brickfields to liven up the atmosphere ahead of the National Day celebration this Saturday.