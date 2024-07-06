PETALING JAYA: Social enterprise and catering company PichaEats received overwhelming support from the public just hours after falling victim to an elaborate scam involving a fraudulent catering order.

In a social media post, PichaEats, faced with the potential loss of 500 pre-made meals prepared by their team of 15 refugee chefs, launched an “emergency sale” around 9am today.

Within just three hours, the company announced that they had completely sold out, thanks to the overwhelming response from the public.

“We are deeply grateful to each and every one of you who shared our message and extended your support.

“Thanks to your incredible support, we’ve completely sold out of meals,“ the post read.

It also acknowledged the public’s role in ensuring their refugee chefs did not suffer any losses.

“Thanks to you, the 15 Picha Chefs are not at loss. We truly appreciate your incredible support!”

A copy of a police report detailing the chronology of the transpired event was also attached together within the same post.

Earlier today, PichaEats revealed it received an “urgent catering request from ‘Universiti Malaya’ for a 500 pax event on Friday (June 7) because their vendor pulled out last minute.”

The forged documents even bore the Higher Education Ministry’s letterhead.

“Long story short, it’s a scam/prank. There’s actually no event or order, and the documents are forged,“ the post added.

PichaEats later discovered that another catering company had fallen victim to a similar scam involving a fake ‘Universiti Malaya’ order, resulting in significant financial losses.

