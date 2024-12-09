Public service expectations rising with higher education, income - KSN

KOTA KINABALU: Public expectations for services are growing as education and income levels rise, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

As such, he stressed the need for public sector reforms that focus on developing leadership qualities among civil servants, such as emotional intelligence, communication, performance improvement, self-awareness and resilience. Strengthening these areas is essential for promoting good governance and boosting productivity.

“As a high-income nation, public sector reforms must create a workforce of skilled, value-driven and ethical civil servants. Public services should be people-centred, focusing on efficiency, innovation and better governance,” he said during the KSN Leadership Aspiration Programme with Federal and Sabah Civil Service Members here today.

He also emphasised the importance of setting Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of programmes, improve service delivery and ensure good governance.

Shamsul Azri urged public services to keep pace with the changing needs and expectations of the people and stakeholders.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of leveraging digital technology to expedite processes, allowing thousands of applications to be processed in just a few hours.

“For example, tasks like applying for licences, ID cards or passports, which used to take a long time, can now be completed in a few hours. Customers no longer have to wait in long lines, as applications and approvals can be handled online,” he added.

He pointed to the National Registration Department (JPN) as an example of reform through its Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) programme which offers direct services to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, disabled, homeless and bedridden patients who are unable to visit JPN offices.

“Sabah JPN has enhanced the MEKAR Programme by extending services to rural areas, providing free photo services, oath commissioner services and on-site document printing and submission. These efforts aim to ease the burden on applicants who would otherwise need to travel to the city for these services,“ Shamsul Azri added.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), Shamsul Azri called on all civil servants in Sabah to unite in achieving the Public Service Reform Agenda.

This initiative focuses on five key areas - Values and Governance, Human Capital Development, Organisational Development, Service Delivery and Strengthening Public-Private Synergies.