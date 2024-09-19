Public universities to admit poor students, defer their fees - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: All public university administrators have been instructed to admit students from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds and to defer their registration fees, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

This measure aims to ensure that financial difficulties do not prevent capable students from pursuing higher education.

In addition, Zambry said the universities are also required to facilitate early financial aid through the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for those in need.

“I don’t want to hear about talented students being unable to attend university due to financial constraints. Having come from a similar background, I understand these challenges.

“It should not be a reason for anyone to miss out on higher education,“ Zambry shared these details in a video posted on Facebook, featuring a discussion with MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Zambry also added that PTPTN is currently providing advance funds to help students with their university registration.

In the same video clip, lasting one minute and 59 seconds, Asyraf Wajdi used Zambry’s personal story to illustrate how education can transform lives.

“Zambry, the son of a fisherman from Pulau Pangkor, has achieved remarkable success. He studied at a university in the United States, was among the first group of students at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and eventually became a minister.

“The key is to continue striving for knowledge,” he said.