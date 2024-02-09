Putrajaya seeks more places for students in New Zealand - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has requested New Zealand to provide more places for Malaysian students in new fields in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this is particularly for postgraduates in new areas where New Zealand has the expertise including energy transition and food technology.

“We also hope the recipients of New Zealand Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Asia to study in our higher education institutions can be increased further.

“At the same time we would also like to invite New Zealand students to apply for the Malaysia International Scholarship and experience our diverse culture and heritage,” he told the media at a joint press conference with his counterpart Christopher Luxon after the two leaders held a bilateral meeting today.

Luxon is on a three-day visit to Malaysia from Sept 1 to 3 for bilateral discussions and collaboration.

This will be his first visit to this country since taking office in November 2023.

Anwar said that he had had a fruitful discussion today with Luxon on efforts to strengthen long-standing ties in areas underlined in the strategic partnership namely; prosperity, people, planet; and peace and security.

He said both of them have raised many issues of mutual concern and took stock of the way forward to boost bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.

These include trade and investment, tourism, agriculture, education, defence and security, and halal sector.

“I will instruct the Cabinet tomorrow to use his (Luxon) advice and experience, on expediting matters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Luxon described Malaysia as one of New Zealand’s oldest Asian friends.

“And with our overall strategic partnership, Prime Minister Anwar and I have today agreed to inject more momentum into our collaboration and we’re expanding our defence cooperation including deploying one of our New Zealand Air Force new PA Poseidons to Butterworth for exercise together.

He said the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s new P-8A Poseidon aircraft will continue the long-running practice of New Zealand maritime patrol aircraft deploying to Royal Malaysia Air Force Base Butterworth as part of the upcoming FPDA (Five Power Defence Arrangements) exercise.

“We’ve agreed on new cooperation and enhanced efforts on transnational crime, counter-terrorism and countering violent extremism,” he said.

Touching on ASEAN, Anwar warmly welcomed New Zealand’s continued active engagement in ASEAN-led mechanisms and highly valued New Zealand’s unwavering support toward Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

On the issue of Israel-Palestine, both Malaysia and New Zealand expressed the hope for a ceasefire in Gaza leading to lasting, sustainable peace.

As of 2023, 24 investment projects by New Zealand companies were approved valued at RM238.28 million (US$79.9 million); generating 1,137 jobs for the Malaysian workforce.