PETALING JAYA: The implementation of QR codes at the Johor Bahru-Singapore immigration checkpoint in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) that was supposed to be scheduled earlier has been held back for another two weeks.

Harian Metro reported that State exco for Road Works, Transportation, Infrastructure and Communications Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that the QR code at BSI are currently in the process with vendors to complete the application provided using MyRentas.

As of now, Fazli confirmed that the QR code usage for the Immigration Department’s inspection is being utilised at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) for the SecondLink Malaysia- Singapore route.

“The implementation of the QR code started in KSAB on June 1 where Malaysian citizens taking the bus or riding their motorcycles can do their MyTRIP registration, which is in the MySejahtera application.

ALSO READ: Immigration clearance QR code move lauded

“Alhamdulillah, the QR code usage at KSAB went smoothly during the trial phase. So far, there were no obvious technical issues,” Fazli said.

Not only that, he he also hopes that those travelling to Malaysia and Singapore will download the application developed for the QR code to be used.

Acting Director of Johor Immigration Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said on Sunday (June 2) that the implementation of POC at KSAB on its first day went well with travelers providing positive feedback on the immigration inspection process.

For the first phase, the QR code implementation can only be used by Malaysian motorcyclists and those taking the bus by registering on MyTRIP in the MySejahtera application.

ALSO READ: QR code to be used for immigration clearance at BSI, KSAB from June 1

Faizal said that as a start, for the Motorcycle Zone path, five counters have been opened at the entrance and five counters at the exit points while at the Bus Hall, there are four counters opened at the exit and four more at the entrance.