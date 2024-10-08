Queen grants audience to MRCS National Chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today granted an audience to Tengku Temenggong Kedah, Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim, who is the National Chairman of the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS).

According to a post on the Facebook page of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, the audience took place at Istana Negara here.

Also in attendance were MRCS Secretary-General Hakim Hamzah, Governing Board member Syamil Fahim Mohammed Fahim and Communication Officer Mohammad Khairul Abd Wahab.