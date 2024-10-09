Queen presents contributions to 1,133 pupils at SK AU Keramat

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today presented contributions to 1,133 pupils from the B40 group and handed over a cheque to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) AU Keramat here.

The contributions, made through the Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor, were presented during Her Majesty’s visit to the school in conjunction with the King’s official birthday celebration this year.

Upon her arrival at 10.15 am, the Queen was welcomed by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh and Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi.

Also present were Education director-general Azman Adnan, Prime Minister’s Department senior deputy director-general Datuk Abd Shukor Mahmood and SK AU Keramat headmaster Zulkaimi Mohammad.

During the visit, Raja Zarith Sofiah was treated to a traditional dance performance by SK AU Keramat’s Gemalai Tari group and viewed craftwork, including bags and picture frames made by the pupils.

Her Majesty also interacted with teachers and pupils before departing at 11.10 am.