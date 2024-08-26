Queen presents donations to city dwellers in need in conjunction with National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today extended donations to asnaf (tithe recipients), persons with disabilities, senior citizens and hardcore poor in the city in conjunction with the 2024 National Day celebration.

The donations, which came in the form of cash and food baskets from Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) and Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor (YRZSNJ), were given to 400 recipients of various races.

In her speech, Her Majesty said the donations from the two foundations had so far been focused only on the people of Johor, but now His Majesty Sultan lbrahim, King of Malaysia, wants to expand the donations to the people in the Federal Territory.

“This is to enable city dwellers in need to also enjoy the donations from us,” she said at the presentation ceremony of the donations at Sentul Perdana Community Centre here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Raja Zarith Sofiah said she and Sultan Ibrahim were aware that their duties were not merely to attend official events, but also to help the people in need and those who were struggling to make ends meet.

Hence, the Queen said Their Majesties intend to make the same donations to alleviate the burdens of the underprivileged groups in the Federal Territory of Labuan, regardless of race and religion.

“Insya-Allah...I intend to go to Labuan and see for myself the situation there and to also help the people in Labuan,” said the Queen.

This is the third presentation of donations from the foundations to the people in Kuala Lumpur, with the first held at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Institute on April 1 involving 500 recipients, and the second at the Setiawangsa Community Centre on June 13, also involving 500 recipients.