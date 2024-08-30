Queen urges private sector to intensify support for Malaysian children and adolescents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Queen of Malaysia, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, has urged the private sector to intensify its efforts in supporting children and adolescents as they confront a range of challenges, including educational, social, and mental health issues.

In a Facebook post by Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Raja Zarith Sofiah urged corporate entities and businesses to take an active role in preparing the younger generation for a better future.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, and just by listening to as many people as possible, I believe it’s part of my responsibility and duty to offer help to Malaysian children and teenagers concerning the problems they face.

“I would like to ask those in the private sector to help me address these issues faced by the young people in our nation and work with Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor as part of their CSR programmes,” Her Majesty said.

To this end, the Queen has held a series of meetings and discussions with the Ministers of Education and Higher Education, as well as lecturers from the Raja Zarith Sofiah Centre for Advanced Studies on Islam, Science and Civilisation (RZS-CASIS) of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, where Her Majesty is also the Chancellor.

“Today, I met with Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah (Founder and Chairman of Sunway Group). I hope to meet others who are interested in cooperating for the betterment of our country’s youth,” added the Queen.