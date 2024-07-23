Queen visits Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, paid a visit to the Orang Asli Hospital Gombak (HOAG) here today.

The visit was part of the events commemorating the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia, a ceremony steeped in customs and traditions that took place at Istana Negara last Saturday.

Raja Zarith Sofiah was welcomed upon arrival at 9.53 am by the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and the wife of the Selangor Menteri Besar, Datin Seri Masdiana Muhamad.

Also in attendance were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events, and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, along with their respective spouses.

During the significant event, Dzulkefly delivered a speech to express gratitude to Her Majesty for the visit, while the Health Ministry’s deputy secretary-general (finance) Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob provided a briefing on HOAG to Raja Zarith Sofiah.

Her Majesty also presented a contribution of RM30,000 to HOAG, which was received by its director, Dr Izandis Mohamad Sayed.

In addition, the Queen was treated to a Sidud Dance, a traditional dance of the Mah Meri tribe, performed by the Main Jo’oh Tompoq Topoh group from Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Bumbun, Pulau Carey, Selangor.

Her Majesty then spent half an hour visiting patients in the hospital ward before departing.