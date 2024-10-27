Deepavali carnival a catalyst for local economy - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The Deepavali Carnival programme not only has the potential to stimulate the local economy, particularly for the B40 and M40 groups, but could also become an annual event that attracts both domestic and international tourists, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that the event serves as a platform to raise awareness about the uniqueness and diversity of local culture, making it a valuable tourist attraction.

“This initiative is expected to boost the local economy and provide opportunities for small entrepreneurs to showcase their products,“ she told reporters after visiting the 22nd Deepavali Carnival (DC24) organised by Agenda Suria Communication at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex today.

In this regard, she said organising similar events in other locations could be considered to provide opportunities for interested individuals or organisations.

However, she said that the choice of location for such events must be conducive, ensuring that it does not disrupt traffic flow or the harmony of local residents.

DC24, which runs from Oct 22 to 30, is expected to attract over 400,000 visitors.

The founder and chief executive officer of Agenda Suria Communications, Jaggarao Simancha, said that by the fifth day of the event, held at Open Car Park B from noon to 10 pm, more than 150,000 visitors had already attended.

He added that this highly anticipated event each Deepavali season, celebrated on Oct 31 this year, continues to receive strong support annually and has become a focal point for the Indian community to prepare for the Festival of Lights.