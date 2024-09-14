Rafizi to sue Wan Ahmad Fayhsal for defamation

KUALA LUMPUR: Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has ordered his press secretary Mohamed Farhan Akmal Mohd Iqbal to lodge a police report against a PAS-friendly social media influencer using the handle @RichardPower_ account for making false accusations.

Through a post on X, Rafizi denied the influencer’s claim and insisted that he never paid any individual as was alleged.

“This Richard is said to be close to the PAS leadership and hiding behind a fake account on social media. The time has come for legal action to be taken to prevent such slanders,“ he said.

In the posting, Rafizi also shared a link to the influencer’s allegations, claiming he had paid RM60,000 to another social media influencer.

In another posting, Rafizi said he had instructed his legal team to begin the process of taking legal action against Machang Member of Parliament Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Rafizi said the legal action was taken because Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was alleged to have openly defamed him by claiming that he had embezzled money from the Ministry of Economy and paid it to cyber troopers.

“I have never sued anyone, but YB Machang’s slander is a very clear case when brought to the court,“ he said.