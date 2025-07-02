Soon Kit takes short coaching role in Europe after long hiatus

NATIONAL badminton icon Datuk Cheah Soon Kit is making a quiet return to coaching with a short-term assignment in Europe.

The former national men’s doubles coach, who last worked with the Badminton Association of Malaysia in 2018, confirmed he will be away for a one-and-a-half-month stint.

Soon Kit revealed the opportunity came through a friendly invitation from a European badminton club.

“I haven’t gone out and coached anywhere yet (after 2018). It is just for a short term and friendly invitation. Not for a big team but a badminton club there,“ he said.

The 1996 Olympic silver medallist kept the exact location confidential but mentioned persistent approaches from the club led to his decision.

He shared the news during the launch of “Sentuhan Wira,“ a film documenting Malaysia’s historic 1992 Thomas Cup victory.

Soon Kit and fellow badminton legend Datuk Rashid Sidek serve as advisors for the movie, ensuring historical accuracy in depicting the team’s triumph.

The film, set to begin shooting in November, is expected to release in cinemas next year.

The project’s MoU signing was witnessed by National Film Development Corporation chairman Datuk Hans Isaac.