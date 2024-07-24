Raid at business premises in Segambut Dalam: Foreign nationals arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department raided a row of six business premises in Kampung Masjid Jalan Segambut Dalam here today and arrested 11 foreign nationals.

Its director, Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said 10 of the foreigners, aged between 25 and 60 and comprised seven Indonesians, two from Bangladesh and one from India, were the caretakers of the premises.

“All of them involving nine men and a woman were found to have breached various Immigration offences, including overstaying,“ he said when met by reporters at the location today.

He said the other foreign national arrested was an Indonesian woman who owned one of the premises and was suspected to be running a business using a license belonging to a Malaysian.

The six premises that were raided involved eateries, grocery stores and telecommunications stores which were issued with business licences, he added.

He said the one-hour raid, which started at 3 pm, was conducted following a month-long monitoring of the area by the department.