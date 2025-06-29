Deputy digital minister urges faster AI laws to combat fraud

SHAH ALAM: Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong has called for urgent legislation to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), citing its increasing misuse in fraudulent activities.

He revealed that AI-related crimes have caused an estimated RM5 billion in global losses between 2020 and 2024.

Speaking at the Gawai Kitai Ngiling Bidai 2025 celebration, Ugak stressed the need for stricter controls and penalties to deter AI misuse.

“I expect the AI legislation to be tabled this year so that we can tighten control and outline appropriate penalties for those who misuse this technology,“ he said.

The minister referenced recent incidents involving high-profile figures, including former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Johor Police Chief Datuk M Kumar S Muthuvelu.

Both officials denied involvement in viral AI-generated videos depicting them receiving aid from an individual claiming to be a ‘Datuk’.

To combat such threats, the ministry is intensifying public awareness efforts through the Digital Malaysia Tour programme. Ugak noted his visits to Sabah, Kapit in Sarawak, and Penang to educate rural communities on AI fraud tactics.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo previously stated that a comprehensive report on AI regulations would be submitted by the end of June.