Palmeiras beats Botafogo 1-0 in Club World Cup thriller

SUBSTITUTE Paulinho delivered a dramatic extra-time winner as Palmeiras edged Brazilian rivals Botafogo 1-0 in a tense Club World Cup last-16 clash at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

The decisive moment came in the 100th minute when Paulinho, who had replaced teenage sensation Estevao Willian in the second half, cut inside from the right and slotted a low shot into the far corner. The goal sent the majority of the 33,657-strong crowd into wild celebrations, with Palmeiras holding on despite captain Gustavo Gomez’s late red card.

“I am really happy. Luckily I managed to get the goal,“ Paulinho told DAZN after the match. The former Bayer Leverkusen winger, who has battled injuries since joining Palmeiras earlier this year, added, “There is no time to feel sorry for yourself in this competition. You have to make things happen.”

Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores champions in 2020 and 2021, dominated much of the game but struggled to break down a resolute Botafogo defense. The Rio de Janeiro side, who won last year’s Brazilian league title and their first-ever Copa Libertadores, had stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage but lacked attacking threat in this encounter.

All eyes were on 18-year-old Estevao, set to join Chelsea after the tournament, but the youngster was substituted after an underwhelming performance. Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor made key saves, including denying a Mauricio header, before Paulinho’s late heroics.

Palmeiras will now face either Benfica or Chelsea in the quarter-finals next Friday in Philadelphia.