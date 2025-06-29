KLANG: A total of 36 deaths involving incidents in Malaysian waters were recorded as of last month, said Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Maritime Air Operations Division director First Admiral Mohd Tahir Khalid.

The deaths were due to multiple factors, including fishing, boating, recreational activities and bad weather.

He added that data was based on 251 individuals involved in 108 incidents recorded by the agency, highlighting a need to improve public awareness on maritime safety.

“From that figure, there were 36 casualties, 203 were rescued while 12 went missing,” he told a press conference in Tanjung Harapan yesterday after launching the national Maritime Safety Awareness Day event, which was themed “Berapung Untuk Hidup” (Float to Survive).

He also said if the trend continues, the number of victims could surpass the 100 mark by the end of the year.

“In 2024, a total of 226 maritime incidents were recorded involving 1,348 individuals, of which 1,259 were rescued. From that number, 64 lives were lost and 25 remain missing.”

Mohd Tahir urged all individuals involved in sea activities, including fishermen, tourists and recreational thrill-seekers, to learn how to tread water and swim and to always be mindful of personal safety, adding that mastering basic survival skills in water could save lives while waiting for help to arrive.

He said fishermen and operators of sea activities claim it is uncomfortable to wear safety gear, including life jackets.

“Most of the incidents occur because the individuals were not wearing life jackets. If they had one, at the very least, they could float while waiting for help. Almost 80% of fatalities at sea were due to the absence of safety equipment. When incidents such as capsizing occur, the victims were often not wearing life jackets.

“They become complacent because they go out to sea every day without issues, just like drivers who don’t wear seat belts on the road. But the fact is, they should always be prepared.”

Mohd Tahir said encroachment by foreign nationals, including in cases of smuggling of illegal immigrants and drug trafficking, remains high in Selangor waterways.

“The waters of Selangor are vast, spanning 108 nautical miles, approximately 200km from Perak to Negeri Sembilan, so it is extensive,” he said, adding that MMEA monitors waters through sea patrols, aerial surveillance and radar detection.

“We also deploy aircraft and use radar along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia. In addition, we have the maritime community, which act as our eyes and ears. This is an MMEA initiative that we are actively pursuing.”