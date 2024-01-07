Raja Di Hilir Perak calls for setting up of research centre in Pulau Sembilan

LUMUT: A research centre needs to be set up in Pulau Sembilan to strengthen the conservation of marine ecosystem resources facing various threats, both human-related and natural.

Raja Di Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah said that the establishment of the research centre aligned with the government’s intention to ensure Pulau Sembilan, renowned for its stunning beauty and rich marine biodiversity, continues to be preserved.

“Our country has many experts in biodiversity-related fields, including marine studies at the university level. They can come here (Pulau Sembilan) to study, conserve and preserve this valuable treasure.”

“We can take samples from Pulau Sembilan, propagate them in Pangkor, for example, and then reintroduce them here to enhance the ecosystem and biodiversity of Pulau Sembilan for a better future for the next generation,“ said Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain during an interview with Bernama after launching the Artificial Reef Deployment Programme in the waters of Pulau Sembilan today.

Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain also urged all citizens in the state to maintain a high awareness by consistently protecting and preserving marine habitats and ecosystems, including monitoring by authorities against activities such as destructive fishing practices that harm coral reefs.

“That’s why currently Pulau Sembilan is undergoing conservation processes, because for damaged coral reef ecosystems, they need to be closed to all to allow for natural recovery. So I urge everyone to preserve together, and it requires cooperation from all parties.”

“Pulau Sembilan State Park is rich in coral reef habitats, marine life, and the unique blue phytoplankton known as ‘bluetears’. If we do not preserve it, there is a risk that it will disappear,“ said Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain.

Earlier, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain witnessed the deployment of 12 artificial reefs costing RM370,660 in the waters of Kepulauan Sembilan for conservation purposes and to curb fishing activities using unsustainable fishing methods, especially trawl nets in coastal waters.

The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) has allocated RM1.26 million to Perak for the development and monitoring of artificial reefs throughout the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) until 12MP (2019 to 2024), with a total of 47 units deployed at four different locations in the state.

The deployment of these reefs also benefits 18,217 fishermen in Perak.