KUCHING: Traders who have set up stalls in villages or along the roadsides will be given the flexibility to operate in the Kuching Utara City Hall (DBKU) area, said its Mayor, Datuk Hilmy Othman.

He, however, said the traders would need to ensure cleanliness is maintained and traffic is not obstructed, besides complying with local authorities if instructed to move to a more suitable location.

“If there are traders who cause traffic obstruction, the DBKU will make sure they cooperate and move to a more suitable location,” he told reporters during the launch of the Satok Ramadan Bazaar here today.

He said cooperation between traders and the DBKU was crucial to having a comfortable and orderly atmosphere during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi reminded traders to always maintain food hygiene, practice good food handling and get vaccinated to ensure the safety of customers.

“In addition, food waste must be properly managed, and visitors are urged not to block traffic. This is important to ensure the bazaar is a success and benefits the city folks,” he said.

The DBKU said in a statement that the Satok Ramadan Bazaar, which will be open until March 30, has 98 stalls selling various types of dishes and drinks.