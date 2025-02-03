JERUSALEM: In a provocative act on the second day of Ramadan, more than 500 Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday through the Moroccan Gate, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported.

A WAFA correspondent said the colonial conducted provocative tours around the mosque and performed Jewish rituals, particularly in the eastern area of the compound.

Since the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank began in October 2023, Israeli forces have intensified restrictions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque gates and the entrances to the Old City, allowing more Israeli settlers while limiting Palestinian access.