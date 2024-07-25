Ramanan donates over RM450,000 of MP salary to houses of worship in Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: Member of Parliament (MP) for Sungai Buloh and Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R Ramanan today kept his 15th general election (GE15) pledge by handing over his monthly salary and allowances for both positions to houses of worship in the parliamentary constituency that he represents.

Ramanan said for the duration of 2023 until this month, a total of RM452,000 of his salary and allowances have been handed over to houses of worship including suraus, mosques, Hindu and Buddhist temples, churches as well as other religious associations and organisations.

He said the amount involved RM332,000 handed over to 72 houses of worship in 2023, and RM120,000 given to about 100 houses of worship from January to July this year.

“Apart from fulfilling my pledge, giving away my salary and allowances is also my way of showing appreciation to the multi-ethnic voters in my parliamentary constituency who have supported me all this time. So, the management of these houses of worship can use this money to help the B40 group,“ he said.

Ramanan said this to Bernama today after handing over contributions to representatives of eight houses of worship in the Sungai Buloh area.

He said he promised that every house of worship in his constituency would receive the contribution, with the amount depending on the number of worshippers and the needs of each house of worship.

“Every two months, I distribute my salary and allowances to all the houses of worship in Sungai Buloh, and this is in addition to the allocation other than that given through the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Service Centre,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Al-Hidayah Saujana Utama Surau chairman Mohd Rosli Hussien thanked Ramanan for choosing the surau as a recipient of the contribution as it will be very beneficial in helping the B40 group and orphans around the area.

“This is the second time that Yang Berhormat (Ramanan) has given a contribution to our surau. Last year, it (contribution) was RM2,500, and this time, it is RM3,000. All of it is used for the welfare of the congregants as well as for the development of the surau,“ he said.

Asaripu Kudaram Anglican Church committee member Steven John Perumal said apart from children’s welfare, the contribution is also used to help the less fortunate such as single mothers and poor families to get their basic necessities.

He said aid recipients greatly appreciated the efforts of the MP who donated the money regardless of religion, race or skin colour.

Thee Seng Kok, 67, manager of the Kampung Matang Pagar Wee Leng Keng Temple, said the donation was proof that Ramanan kept his election pledge and he called on other representatives to emulate this praiseworthy quality.