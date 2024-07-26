Paris 2024: Six athletes to represent Malaysia in opening ceremony

PARIS: Six athletes and four officials will represent Malaysia at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics tomorrow night (early Saturday morning in Malaysia).

Chef de mission Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the national athletes will be led by two flag bearers, diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises and sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif.

Joining the grand opening ceremony on the River Seine are Nur Dhabitah Sabri (diving), Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy (sailing), Ashley Lau (golf) and Tan Rouxin (swimming).

The Malaysian contingent will also include Hamidin, his deputy Datuk Nicol David, the contingent’s medical chief Dr Jasmiza Khuzairi Jasme, and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) safeguarding officer Ang Li Pei.

The Paris 2024 opening ceremony is scheduled for 7.30 pm tomorrow (1.30 am Saturday in Malaysia), with athletes set to board decorated boats.

Earlier, the OCM announced on social media that the Malaysian athletes will be wearing traditional outfits, featuring olive green with golden motifs, designed by renowned local fashion designers Rizman Ruzaini, named ‘The Malaya’.

The women athletes will wear songket-patterned Baju Kurung with a kelubung while the men will don the Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga.

Hamidin, meanwhile, expressed confidence in the safety of the athletes and officials at the Games, despite media reports of incidents such as theft and sexual assault in the city.

“I am not worried about the athletes as they will stay within the Games Village and only visit the competition venues. Security is tight at the Games Village with thorough checks.

“However, I am slightly concerned about the safety of their family members, friends and other Malaysians here for the Games. I hope they take care of their safety. At present, there have been no issues with our athletes,” he said when met at the Invalides, the venue for the archery events.