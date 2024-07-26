The long-awaited Paris Olympics is finally here, with the main highlight being the opening ceremony, scheduled for 7.30pm tonight (1.30am Saturday Malaysian time).
Our Malaysian athletes will be donning traditional outfits designed by Rizman Ruzaini, named ‘The Malaya’, at the opening ceremony.
The attire features a songket-patterned Baju Kurung with a kelubung for the ladies, as well as a Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga for the men.
In a statement, Rizman Ruzaini was invited by the Olympics Council of Malaysia (OCM) in January 2024 to participate in the Olympics Night 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur.
This event gives the opportunity for local designers to showcase their vision of what Malaysian athletes would wear to the opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympics Games.
“We chose an olive green colour scheme with golden motifs because this colour gives a classic aura and under the reflection of light, it will emit a golden effect, symbolising the hope for our athletes to bring home gold medals for Malaysia,“ Rizman Nordin said through a video shared by OCM.
The attire has since garnered praise from Malaysians online, who were impressed by the beauty and design, congratulating the fashion designers for their impressive work.
“Stylish and elegant, lifting the spirits of our athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics! Congratulations to Rizman Ruzaini on this golden creation, we share in the pride,” gushed X user Wan Emir Astar.
“Showcasing our culture through textile. This is what Malaysia is. Congrats Rizman Ruzaini,” praised X user Hadief Hasief.
Some even commented that this outfit was the perfect Raya outfit for next year.
