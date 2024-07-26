The long-awaited Paris Olympics is finally here, with the main highlight being the opening ceremony, scheduled for 7.30pm tonight (1.30am Saturday Malaysian time).

Our Malaysian athletes will be donning traditional outfits designed by Rizman Ruzaini, named ‘The Malaya’, at the opening ceremony.

The attire features a songket-patterned Baju Kurung with a kelubung for the ladies, as well as a Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga for the men.

In a statement, Rizman Ruzaini was invited by the Olympics Council of Malaysia (OCM) in January 2024 to participate in the Olympics Night 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur.

This event gives the opportunity for local designers to showcase their vision of what Malaysian athletes would wear to the opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympics Games.