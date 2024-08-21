Rapid Bus mulls extending DRT to Seberang Perai

GEORGE TOWN: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) will consider the possibility of expanding the ‘Demand Responsive Transit’ (DRT) service in the state to include Seberang Perai area.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said this follows the positive response received from users of the service in the Air Hitam and Farlim areas since it started on August 1.

He said that although it is still in the trial period until October 31, the number of users have exceeded the initial target of 100 people a day.

“There is a possibility (expanding the service to Seberang Perai) but we have not decided yet because we want to see first how this DRT can play a role in encouraging the use of public transport services among the public.

“That’s why during this trial period we collect data including the number of passengers, how they react, whether the vans we provide are enough or not and so on. With this data, we will see how improvements can be made to this service in the future,“ he told reporters at the Media Ride Along DRT Rapid Penang briefing session at the Angsana Air Hitam Cross Hub, here, today.

Also present were Head of Commercial and Strategic Joint Venture Rapid Bus Khairil Khalid and Head of Northern Region Rapid Bus Ahmad Shabuddin Abdullah.

Muhammad Yazurin said Rapid is also examining the need to increase the number of vehicles for the service here following the additional 300 vans that Rapid Bus will receive in phases from December this year to July 2025.

He explained that DRT aims to increase passenger access to bus services, especially for areas far from the main bus stop, thus allowing them to move more easily to city centre such as Komtar or Balik Pulau.

He said, to book the DRT service users need to download the Kumpool application first and there are 110 stops available that users can choose from within the service area covering a radius of two kilometre with operating hours from 6am to 11pm.

“This application is very user-friendly and we also provide support services through the call centre for those who need help using the application or have any questions. Our team is always ready to provide the necessary guidance.

“In addition, we will also do road shows from time to time to explain and promote this service to the public,“ he said.