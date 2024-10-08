Rapid bus to introduce bus lane in Jalan Klang Lama on Aug 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), the operator of Rapid KL bus transport services and MRT feeder buses, will launch a trial bus lane project on Jalan Klang Lama in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) starting August 15.

Rapid Bus in a statement today said the 6.37 kilometre long bus lane will start from Jalan Puchong to Jalan Klang Lama Off Jalan Halimahton and is the third bus lane project for Rapid KL.

“This project is expected to help reduce travel time and traffic congestion in the area involved and save travel time up to 10 minutes from Kinrara to the city centre,“ according to the statement.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said since the implementation of bus lanes in the Jalan Ampang and Jalan Genting Kelang corridors in 2023, Rapid Bus has recorded an increase in passengers of 27 and 42 per cent respectively.

“We hope that the benefits of smooth service and time saving will continue to attract the public’s interest in switching to bus transport,“ he said.

Operating at peak hours from 6 am to 9 am Monday to Friday except Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, Rapid Bus said the bus lane trial project will benefit the community of residents around Puchong, Sri Manja, Taman Kinrara, Taman Desa, Taman OUG and Jalan Kuchai Lama involving 42 buses from six routes.

These include bus routes, 600: Puchong Utama Hub - Pasar Seni Hub, 640: Seri Manja Hub - Pasar Seni Hub, 650: Taman Desa - Pasar Seni Hub, 641: Pearl Point - LRT Subang Jaya, 651: Pearl Point - LRT Muhibbah and 652: Batu 3 Jalan Klang Lama, BHP - Awan Besar LRT.

Users can download the PULSE application on Google Play and the App Store to plan trips, the Google Maps application to find out the bus location and visit the official Rapid KL website at https://myrapid.com.my for the latest information.