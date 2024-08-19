Redevelopment around Merdeka Square needs to emphasise Malay heritage - PM

PUTRAJAYA: The proposed new development around the Merdeka Square up to the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur needs to emphasise the concept of Malay heritage, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the launch of the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35) here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, insisted that development in the nation’s capital should be unique.

“The Merdeka Square, the Sultan Abdul Samad Building and entire corridor will be turned into a heritage area.

“Of course, the pillar of Malay heritage should be visible in the new development image from the entire corridor from the Sultan Abdul Samad Building,” he said.

Prior to this, former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim suggested that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) designates a ‘Dunia Melayu’ (Malay World) area in the federal capital, which contains all elements reflecting the richness of Malay culture and heritage.