Redevelopment of KSSA: Shah Alam STADIUM Farmers’ Market still operating

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam Stadium Farmers’ Market in Section 13 here is still operating as usual every Sunday although the Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA) redevelopment project is underway.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) deputy director-general (Management Services) Rosilawati Abu Hassan said that the market had been slightly shifted from the usual site but it was still within the stadium grounds.

“The Shah Alam Farmers’ Market, which is in the KSSA redevelopment area, is still operating and has not been stopped by the Selangor government.

“While we have shifted it a little to a new area, it is still within the Shah Alam grounds as instructed by the Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) or MBI Selangor and Darul Ehsan Facilities Management Sdn Bhd (DEFM),” she said.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Section 8 Farmers’ Market here today, Rosilawati said access to the farmers’ market had also been included in the KSSA redevelopment plans.

Last December, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was reported to have said that the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) had approved the demolition of the Shah Alam Stadium and that it would be carried out after the developer met the requirements required by the local authority.

The demolition of the Shah Alam Stadium was reported to cost RM35.5 million, with the reconstruction of the 40,000-capacity stadium expected to be completed by the end of 2026, while the overall development of the KSSA is expected to be ready by the end of 2029.

Meanwhile, Rosilawati said FAMA aims to open 14 new farmers’ markets nationwide this year, with three in Selangor, including the Section 8 Farmers’ Market which began operating in February.

She said FAMA is targeting sales of farmers’ market produce nationwide totalling RM300 million this year and that, as of April, RM91 million had been accumulated.

“Of the total, in Selangor alone, we have achieved sales of RM17 million from the overall target of RM38 million for this year,” she said.