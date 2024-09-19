Refine strategies to boost local tourism, stakeholders urged

PETALING JAYA: Tourism industry stakeholders must focus on refining pricing strategies, boosting marketing efforts and investing in infrastructure and service quality if they wish to halt the holiday stampede to neighbouring countries, said Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Faculty Of Business, Economics and Social Development senior lecturer Dr Zaleha Mohamad.

She was commenting on the 100,000 Malaysians who left for destinations in Southern Thailand during the long weekend in conjunction with Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

Popular tourist spots in that country include Hat Yai, Songkhla, Phatthalung, Trang and Krabi, according to surveys conducted by Thai authorities.

She said Malaysia urgently requires a coordinated approach to promote local tourism and address gaps that could make a significant difference in its success.

“Malaysians currently prefer Thailand as their vacation destination instead of visiting domestic tourist areas.”

Zaleha said Malaysia’s prices for food, staycations and entertainment are often higher than those of neighbouring countries, which deter budget-conscious travellers.

“Even duty-free goods are more expensive in Malaysia, which prevents tourists from enjoying a good shopping experience due to the higher prices.

“Duty-free shopping can be appealing for certain high-end or luxury items, but if prices remain high overall, travellers will be

turned off.

“Transparent pricing and clear communication about the benefits of duty-free shopping are essential

to enhance its appeal.”

Zaleha said while Malaysia’s infrastructure is generally good, there are areas in which improvements in service quality, accessibility and amenities could enhance the tourist experience.

She said the government should capitalise on the country’s unique cultural and natural assets, such as its diverse heritage, tropical rainforests and culinary variety to differentiate itself from competitors.

“Malaysians should explore and support local tourism more actively. Discovering the unique offerings within Malaysia can be just as enriching and enjoyable as travelling abroad, and it helps contribute to the local economy too.”

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Faculty of Hospitality, Tourism and Wellness senior lecturer Nik Alif Nik Hashim said Thailand is known for its lively nightlife, night markets, street food and Thai massages, making it a popular holiday destination.

Nik Alif said the short distance

to Thailand makes it easy for Malaysians to make quick trips there. The lower prices of goods, hotels and food also make Thailand a budget-friendly choice.

He added that Thailand’s rich culture, history and friendly locals, combined with accessible travel routes to the country, and its shopping havens, relaxation offerings and adventure spots appeal to Malaysian travellers.

He said while the “Malaysia Truly Asia” campaign has achieved some recognition, its marketing has been less assertive and lacks variety.

Nik Alif urged the government to focus on improving the affordability and quality of tourism services to stay competitive in the global market, particularly by enhancing infrastructure in rural areas

that feature appealing tourist destinations

“Thailand’s marketing is more prominent and targeted, effectively reaching niche sectors such as wellness, adventure and luxury tourism, which is far more popular than Malaysia’s.

“With campaigns like ‘Amazing Thailand’, it has successfully positioned itself as a leading global tourist destination. It has showcased its rich culture, bustling cities and picturesque beaches.

“Thailand’s strength is in its marketing, which is impactful, and promoted around the world.”