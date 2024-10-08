Refrain from inciting hatred, engaging in cyberbullying on social media call

PUTRAJAYA: Refraining from acts that incite hatred between races, slander, using offensive language, and engaging in cyberbullying on social media is a form of self-liberation advocated in Islam, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that this step not only benefits oneself but also helps create a safer online environment for all users.

“When we use social media platforms to attack, slander, use offensive language, and bully others, this is an act of wrongdoing that indicates the individual is being controlled by their desires and the devil.

“If they succeed in refraining from such behaviour, it means they are freeing themselves from being trapped in wrongful acts and transitioning to a lifestyle based on faith, syariat, and morality,“ he told Bernama when met recently.

Mohd Na’im added that liberating oneself from these negative behaviours also assists the government in curbing the spread of criminal activities and harmful information that contains provocation elements on social media.

Mohd Na’im highlighted that Islam teaches its followers to transition from wrongdoing to good practices, solely worshipping Allah SWT and following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

“From the perspective of Islamic teachings, true freedom is liberating oneself from any form of oppression, not only from colonialism but freeing oneself from bad and futile practices, as well as those that can cause division,“ he said.

He also urged all personnel in agencies under the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) to embrace the meaning of national independence by appreciating the efforts of the past fighters who struggled to free the country from colonialism to achieve independence.

He added that fulfilling the meaning of independence also means elevating the dignity of the ummah in all aspects, including the economy, social, education, and others.

“We must strive together to save the Muslim ummah from moral and spiritual decline and develop the mind and quality of human civilisation,“ he said.

Therefore, Mohd Na’im has instructed all relevant agencies, including mosque and surau institutions, to initiate programmes that embrace the theme of ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’ in conjunction with the national month.

On June 5, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil announced ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’ as the theme for this year’s National Day celebration.