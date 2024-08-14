Regulatory framework for internet: Proactive move by MCMC to address cybercrime

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts by the government to introduce a new regulatory framework regarding the use of the Internet through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is considered a proactive move to ensure the safety of users on social media platforms, especially for children.

Malaysian Cyber ​​Consumer Association (MCCA) president Siraj Jalil said the absence of such regulation could lead to an increase in misconduct in cyberspace, especially on social media as Malaysians spend a lot of time on such platforms.

“When too much time is spent on something, such as surfing the Internet, and there is no regulation, it is not surprising if there are many elements of misconduct on the platform concerned.

“When we spend too much time on social media, coupled with financial elements, it creates opportunities for cybercriminals to lure victims on the platform,“ he told Bernama when contacted recently.

However, Siraj said it is important to ensure that the regulatory framework is comprehensive by taking into account steps to introduce media and digital literacy education to children and parents, as well as strengthening the role of the Ministry of Education (KPM) and religious bodies.

“In addition, this framework also addresses the issue of curbing cybercrime, which is clearly under the responsibility of the police. If possible, this framework should lead to efforts towards the setting up of a Cyber Crime Investigation Department under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“It’s a move that will make it easier to help people if they are exposed to or become victims of cybercrime. This is because, at this time, if a person becomes a victim of cybercrime, whether it is a scam or cyberbullying, there does not seem to be a single clear solution,“ he said.

Sharing Siraj’s views is a political and social media analyst from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Associate Prof Dr Saraswathy Chinnasamy who emphasises the importance of media and digital literacy education for parents and the Parents and Teachers Association (PTBA) in schools.

She said this is because the role of parents is very important in fostering digital literacy in children, including teaching important topics such as consent between two parties before sharing information, privacy, and understanding the difference between what is right and wrong online.

She also suggested that digital literacy education be introduced into the curriculum, as schools can play a crucial role in teaching children how to use social media and the Internet more effectively and ethically.

“Parents need to have at least basic digital skills, such as the ability to use a smartphone. In fact, educating children about digital literacy from a young age should start not only at school but also at home.

“Emphasis also needs to be placed on the importance of fostering positive relationships with children. Instead of ignoring their excitement about new platforms, parents should explore the applications together with them.

“This approach can create valuable experiences for children while fostering open communication between family members. Most importantly, parents should also set an example by reducing their own social media usage in front of their children,” she said.

Meanwhile, Associate Prof Dr Aznul Qalid Md Sabri from the Department of Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology Universiti Malaya (UM) said that the new regulatory framework is the first step toward preventing unwanted issues from cropping up.

He said it would also ensure that social media platforms and Internet messaging services comply with standards and guidelines to curb issues such as cyberbullying and online crime.

“However, there needs to be disclosure to the general public about how the MCMC method is used to ensure that the regulatory framework is genuinely complied with by social media platforms and Internet messaging services. There is also a need to share about the monitoring method that will be done,“ he said.

On August 1, 2024, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) introduced a new regulatory framework applicable to internet messaging and social media service providers.

The new framework requires internet messaging service providers and social media service providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia to be licensed under the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA).

The licensing requirement will enter into effect on January 1, 2025.