Remains of teacher istiqomah to be handed over to family tomorrow

MELAKA: After eight months, the remains of Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, 33, a teacher murdered and found in a tragic condition in Kampung Tanjung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, last year, will be handed over to her family tomorrow.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah, in a WhatsApp message to reporters, confirmed that the family has been notified and the remains will be handed over tomorrow at 2 pm at Melaka Hospital.

On Jan 6, the media reported a woman’s body, decapitated and missing both arms and legs, was found in a bin by the roadside along Jalan Alor Gajah-Tampin near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, at around 2 pm.

Following this, the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Investigation Division (D9) in collaboration with Johor CID and the Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters (IPD), arrested a married couple aged 37 and 36 in Chemor, Perak, on Aug 6.

On Aug 12, Ashari confirmed that the body has been identified as Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, a teacher who was reported missing on Dec 27, 2023.