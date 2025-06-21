GEORGE TOWN: The INPenang International Awards 2025 here tonight honoured 17 Penang-born individuals and state organisations for achieving excellence in their respective fields while contributing to society.

Held biennially, the international awards recognise excellence across a wide range of categories and this year, the INPenang Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Malaysia Retailers Association president Datuk Andrew Lim Tatt Keong, who also is Group Executive Chairman of GIANT, Mercato, TMC and GAMA.

Among the recipients of the INPenang National Awards were Dr Mary CH Quah for Women’s Leadership; Dr Kenny Loh (Top Cultural Fashion Designer); Wonderfood Museum Penang (Best Tourism Experience); Sunway Carnival Mall (Best Retail Mall) and Ghee Hiang Manufacturing Co Sdn Bhd (Best Heritage Brand).

Meanwhile, five individuals were honoured with the International Outstanding Achievers Award, namely former Consul General of Thailand in Penang Datuk Raschada Jiwalai; Myanmar Airways International and Mingalar Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Commercial Officer, Tanes Kumar; Honorary Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Value Partners Group, Hong Kong, Datuk Seri Cheah Cheng Hye; Sunway Healthcare Group president Datuk Lau Beng Long and The Smart Investor Director and Managing Editor Cheah Chay Tiong.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim who officiated and presented the awards, praised the recipients for putting Penang on the map both nationally and internationally.

“The stories behind each award recipient tonight are a testament to what is possible when passion meets purpose. Whether in business, the arts, social causes or innovation, these individuals and organisations have not only excelled in their fields but have also contributed meaningfully to the greater good.

“As Minister of Human Resources, I am proud to see how Penang continues to be a hub of talent and forward-thinking leadership,” he said in his speech.

Besides the above, dré Coklat Sdn Bhd, Space Ace Elite Sdn Bhd and Alan Lim Hin Loong togather with Catherine Lee Siow Mei (Fusion) were named as winners of the INPenang Emerging Entrepreneur Award, recognising their innovative ventures and entrepreneurial success.

One of the key events highlights was the appearance of ‘Baby Hawke, a small robot powered by leading Artificial intelligence (AI) and Robotics industrial automation solutions provider, UB GROUP, which delivered the trophies to the winners on stage.