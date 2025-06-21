KUALA LUMPUR: Tech giant Google’s investment in Malaysia is expected to continue driving Malaysia’s artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing economy.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who is currently on a working visit to Washington, United States, met with Google representatives to discuss how the company can continue to drive AI development in Malaysia, strengthen cybersecurity and invest in digital skills.

“The government is committed to providing full support and ensuring a conducive investment climate for high-quality investments,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that Google’s strategic investment of RM9.4 billion to set up its first data centre and Google Cloud region in Malaysia is expected to generate RM15.04 billion in long-term economic impact and create 26,500 jobs by 2030.

“Thank you, Google, for your continued confidence in Malaysia. Together, we are building a brighter digital future,” he said.