Remand extended for nine individuals linked to GISBH

SHAH ALAM: The remand for nine individuals, including seven women linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) has been extended by one and two days from today.

Magistrate M Mageshwary allowed the extension of the remand on the individuals, aged between 18 and 55.

The seven-day remand for all of them, which began on Sept 28, ended today.

Lawyer Boestamam Ahmad, representing all the individuals, said that the remand for the women, believed to include the four wives of a senior GISBH leader, was extended by one day, while the men were remanded for two days for investigation under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

All of them were arrested in Rawang on Sept 27.

On Sept 11, police, under Op Global, raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH, suspected of involvement in the exploitation of children and religion.