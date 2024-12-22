KBS slams brawl involving football fans at LRT Station

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has condemned the brawl involving football fans at the Bandar Tasik Selatan Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station on the Ampang-Sri Petaling Line on Friday (Dec 20).

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh stressed that winning and losing is part of the game and all sides must respect government assets, which are the proceeds of taxpayers, including the perpetrators themselves.

“So, if they look at it as ‘oh this is Prasarana (Prasarana Malaysia Berhad)’s asset, so no need to take care’, then that’s very silly. So, I hope such an incident does not recur.

“Prasarana normally extends its service hours for the convenience of football supporters, so we must return the favour,” she told reporters after the prize-presentation ceremony for the 2024 National Women’s League at the Merdeka Stadium here last night.

Prasarana said yesterday that it had filed a police report about the incident at the Sungai Besi Police Station.

The midnight incident was reported to have damaged facilities at the station, including the doors and windows of the train, although no injuries were reported.

Cheras police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan, meanwhile, confirmed that between 20 to 30 people were involved in the incident, which included fighting, throwing trash cans and kicking the train doors.

He said no arrests had been made so far, and the case is being investigated under Sections 147 and 427 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Hannah expressed her utmost respect for the determination shown by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who is striving to take Malaysian football to a higher level.

“I know everyone is excited about the plans for 2025. So, I’m working closely with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

“All these, let FAM handle. As for the government, we will provide funding and give our support but we also want to see performance levels and, of course, there is KPI (key performance indicator) for them to meet,” she said.