JOHOR BAHRU: The police have opened three investigation papers regarding images of a fast-food chain order receipt containing offensive remarks targeting the Malay community and Islam in three districts —Kluang, Muar and Batu Pahat.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said the viral images of the fast-food chain’s tax invoice, dated Dec 19 and 20, were linked to the name “Suwash Muktan” and are believed to have been ordered by the same individual in the three districts.

“A police report on the incident has been received, and three separate investigation papers have been opened. The case is still under investigation, and efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect involved are underway,” he said in a statement last night.

Kumar said the police take any attempt to exploit religious sentiments or stir racial sensitivities on social media seriously, as such actions could disrupt public peace and harmony.

“Firm action, without compromise, will be taken under existing legal provisions against anyone who deliberately threatens public order and safety,” he stressed.

Earlier, an order receipt from a fast-food restaurant in Kluang dated Dec 19, containing offensive statements, went viral.