Remand extended on influencer couple, two others for alleged misappropriation of public donations

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order against an influencer couple suspected of misappropriating public donations has been extended for three days from today.

According to sources, the remand order of two other individuals, who are administrators of a donation collection platform and detained over the same case, was also extended for three days until this Tuesday.

The order was issued by Magistrate Siti Zahirah Zaidon following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, MACC Senior Director of Investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the matter and that the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Last Wednesday, the MACC arrested three men and a woman aged between 20 and 30 for alleged misappropriation of public donations. They were then ordered to be in remand for four days and the remand order expired today.