JERTIH: Terengganu police, projecting an influx of 80,000 vehicles a day, have deployed 22 officers and 136 traffic policemen to ensure smooth traffic flow in conjunction with the Aidilfitri ‘Balik Kampung’ exodus.

Terengganu deputy police chief Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan stated that they will be assigned throughout the state during “Op Selamat 24,“ which runs from March 29 to April 3.

“We anticipate around 80,000 vehicles to enter the state of Terengganu daily leading up to Aidilfitri via Kelantan and Pahang starting tomorrow,“ he said.

He said this after launching the state Road Safety Campaign for the Aidilfitri festive season held at the Terengganu-Kelantan border gateway near Kampung Lak Lok today.

Wan Rukman added that during last year’s Op Selamat 23, six fatal accidents were recorded in the state and police hope such incidents will not recur this festive season.