Police arrest freelance preacher over alleged seditious post

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a freelance preacher today following a Facebook post allegedly containing seditious elements that could threaten public order.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 41-year-old preacher was detained in Taman Melati Indah, Beseri, Kangar, Perlis, and taken to the Padang Besar District Police Headquarters (IPD).

He said a remand order would be sought on him at the Kangar Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

He explained that the preacher was arrested following a police report lodged yesterday at the Dang Wangi police station regarding his post on the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple at Jalan Masjid India here to a new site.

“The complainant noticed comments made on social media regarding the outcome of negotiations on the temple’s relocation.

“The complainant has requested the police to investigate the preacher over remarks that allegedly contained seditious elements and defamed the Hindu religion,” he said when contacted.

He said during the interrogation, a total of 24 questions were asked, all of which were answered by the suspect.

“The police have seized a mobile phone to assist in the investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

On Tuesday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced that the new temple site, covering an area of 4,000 square feet, is located approximately 50 metres from its original location.

Last Thursday, the media reported that discussions regarding the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple, which is situated on land owned by Jakel Group, had proceeded harmoniously between the company, temple management, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.