France’s Macron says he told Trump tariffs were bad idea

PARIS: French president Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he had told U.S. president Donald Trump that his tariffs proposal was not a good idea.

“This is not the time to impose tariffs on us... Imposing tariffs disrupts value chains, creates an inflationary effect in the short term, and destroys jobs. So it’s not good for the U.S. or European economies,“ he said.

Macron was speaking after some 30 leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris on Thursday to discuss how to strengthen Kyiv’s position and assess how they could play a role if a peace deal is struck with Russia.